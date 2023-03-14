Dino Morea turns dark and ruthless for Malayalam movie ‘Bandra’

Dino Morea is slated to play an anti-hero in the large-scale Malayalam movie 'Bandra'

Pic Credit: PR

Dino Morea is all set to step into the shoes of an anti-hero in the larger-than-life drama ‘Bandra’. Also starring Dileep and Tamannah Bhatia, the Malayalam film additionally takes audiences through a well-scripted tragic love story that’s guaranteed to leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

Interestingly, Dino Morea with his inherent charm and good looks has always been a bad boy we love to hate and his last stint in a grey space was extremely well received as he won ample praise for his performance in the series ‘The Empire’.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the actor is rumoured to play the antagonist, a slick and ruthless businessman who stops at nothing to get what he wants.

Talking about his role in Bandra, Dino Morea says, ‘It’s as challenging as it is exhilarating to play the anti-hero, so a lot of excitement around this one. I play a very vicious and dark character that gave me a lot to work with in terms of performance and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it.’

Also Read: Dino Morea showcases his football skills in Instagram Reel

Actor Dino Morea was last seen in the comedy film ‘Helmet’ directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Film India and Dino Morea himself. Morea had cameo appearance in the film. The movie features Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles. The film was premiered on OTT platform Zee5. Dino Morea has worked in several Bollywood films, also he has worked in web series like Mentalhood and Hostages.

Next on Dino’s plate is the Telugu film ‘Agent’ and a Hindi film with Mudassar Aziz.