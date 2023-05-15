BoyapatiRAPO: First teaser of Ram Pothineni's upcoming film has mass written all over it

On Ram Pothineni's birthday, the makers of BoyapatiRAPO unveiled the first teaser from the film

Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu and actor Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited project BoyapatiRAPO had its first thunder blasted today, on the special occasion of the star Ram’s birthday.

The teaser begins with a blasting episode and then Ram makes an entry in a first-of-its-kind style. He brings along a massive buffalo to the Sadar festival where he fights a gang of goons. There is Boyapati’s stamp in each frame and Ram brought extra vigor with his superb screen presence.

Ram appeared in a never-seen-before mass look and bulked up his physique for the character. The dialogue, “Nee state daatalenannav daata… Nee gate daatalenannav daata... Nee power daatalenannav daata... Inkenti daatedi naa bongulo limits...” will gratify fans and the masses to the core. Sreeleela can also be seen in the video.

Santosh Detake impresses big time with his exceptional camera work, whereas SS Thaman elevates the visuals with his thunderous background score. The film is produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

On the whole, the first thunder strikes a chord with the masses.

