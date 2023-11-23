Tamil star Suriya was reportedly injured on the sets of the movie Kanguva after a rope camera fell on his shoulder

Suriya in the first look of Kanguva

Listen to this article Camera reportedly hits Suriya's shoulder on Kanguva sets, actor suffers injury, shooting halted x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Reports say that a rope camera got loose and fell on the actor`s shoulder Shooting has been halted as the actor has been advised bed rest Kanguva’ will be released in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats

Actor Suriya has reportedly suffered an injury on the sets of the Tamil film Kanguva. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the final leg of the filming of Kanguva was underway on a grand set erected at a film city in Chennai, where the mishap occurred.

Reports say that a rope camera got loose and fell on the actor's shoulder during the shoot. Suriya is said to have suffered an injury, due to which shooting has been interrupted. It is said that the injury, fortunately, isn't serious and the actor's shoulder isn't majorly injured. The injury could have been even more serious if the camera had fallen on the star's head. The film's shooting was halted following the accident. The actor has been advised two weeks of bed rest by the doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor or the film's team have yet to put out any formal statement about the accident. Suriya was supposed to finish his bits for the film by the end of this month. However, the incident will delay the wrap-up of the film's shooting.

Fans have been sharing the news of the actor's injury and praying for his recovery.

14 years ago, #Suriya suffered a major shoulder injury during the filming of #Adhavan. Having a shoulder accident again. There is no actor in India who takes risks like this ð¥º



You Deserve Biggest Hit Anna ðð¥¹ð¥¹



Intha Vatti Correct Ah adikum ð¡ï¸ð¥



#Kanguva ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ pic.twitter.com/Bnd1N4dZPJ — Antony JTC (@antonyjtc1) November 23, 2023

‘Kanguva’ will be released in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats. The film’s first look was shared on Suriya’s birthday and it promises a captivating but bloody tale of a warrior. The shooting of the film has taken place in Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry. The official title 'Kanguva' was announced in April 2023.

The producer of the film, Gnanavelraja Ke, informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for ‘Kanguva’. Moreover, with Kanguva, Tamil cinema will open new doors in terms of box office numbers and reach.

The world of ‘Kanguva’ will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

'Kanguva' is directed by Siva and features Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad, who won the National Film Award for Best Music Composer for his work in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.