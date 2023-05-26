Cannes 2023: Atlee and his wife Priya make an elegant and classy appearance on the red carpet

Atlee who is looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' made his red carpet debut at Cannes. He was accompanied by his wife Priya

Atlee and Priya

Making his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Atlee marked his presence at the red carpet twinning with his wife in black. Dressed in a black and white three-piece suit, Atlee was accompanied by his wife Priya who chose a black sheer and studded saree.

Sharing pictures from their red carpet debut at Cannes, Atlee took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "That’s exactly what they call a dream come true moment , thank god for being kind to us. And thank you so much @bmwindia_official for hosting us at the most prestigious #cannes2023".

Achieving phenomenal feats one after the other, Atlee is making all the right noise with his projects one after another. Adding another feather to his cap, Atlee made a global impact with his debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Having earlier helmed blockbuster successes like 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil' amongst others, Atlee is currently gearing for one of the most anticipated and exciting films of the year- 'Jawan'. Starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, 'Jawan' has piqued the expectations and excitement of cinephiles across quarters.

'Jawan' was earlier set to release on June 2. However, a couple of days ago the makers took to social media to announce that the film will be released in September. According to reports, the team requires more time to work on the VFX of the film.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan, who is the lead actor of Jawan, revealed why the film is named so. The superstar was having a fun session on Twitter with his fans when a user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiselled body. To which, SRK replied: "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan."

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 7.

