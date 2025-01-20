The crew of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is operating in forest areas and using explosives for its shoot. Since the location is home to several wildlife species, locals confronted the film’s team which led to a heated argument

Months after the date of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1' was announced, the crew has been accused of forest damage by locals at Heruru village in Karnataka. According to reports, the shoot has allegedly led to an outrage which escalated to an altercation, and one local youth has been hospitalised.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 in trouble

According to a report by India Today, the crew of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is operating in forest areas and using explosives for its shoot. Since the location is home to several wildlife species, locals confronted the film’s team which led to a heated argument. The crew allegedly attacked Harish, a youngster from the area, during the altercation. He was admitted to Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur to treat his injuries.

The locals are demanding the crew to shift their location. A case has been registered at the Yesalur Police Station. If the concerns are not addressed, the residents will file a petition in the High Court.

Former Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy warned the film’s crew stating, “Farmers are already struggling with wild elephant attacks. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to protect forests, officials have been negligent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage.”

About Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which is a prequel to the National Award-winning Kannada film ‘Kantara: A Legend’, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

The makers have spared no effort in creating a visual extravaganza as they have recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur, immersing viewers in an era of valour, culture, and mystique. This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time.

‘Kantara’, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, which is one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala.