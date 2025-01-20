Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rishab Shettys Kantara Chapter 1 crew gets into a heated argument with locals over forest damage one hospitalised

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 crew gets into a heated argument with locals over forest damage, one hospitalised

Updated on: 20 January,2025 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The crew of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is operating in forest areas and using explosives for its shoot. Since the location is home to several wildlife species, locals confronted the film’s team which led to a heated argument

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 crew gets into a heated argument with locals over forest damage, one hospitalised

A still from Kantara: Chapter 1

Listen to this article
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 crew gets into a heated argument with locals over forest damage, one hospitalised
x
00:00

Months after the date of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1' was announced, the crew has been accused of forest damage by locals at Heruru village in Karnataka. According to reports, the shoot has allegedly led to an outrage which escalated to an altercation, and one local youth has been hospitalised. 


Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 in trouble 


According to a report by India Today, the crew of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is operating in forest areas and using explosives for its shoot. Since the location is home to several wildlife species, locals confronted the film’s team which led to a heated argument. The crew allegedly attacked Harish, a youngster from the area, during the altercation. He was admitted to Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur to treat his injuries. 


The locals are demanding the crew to shift their location. A case has been registered at the Yesalur Police Station. If the concerns are not addressed, the residents will file a petition in the High Court. 

Former Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy warned the film’s crew stating, “Farmers are already struggling with wild elephant attacks. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to protect forests, officials have been negligent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage.”

About Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which is a prequel to the National Award-winning Kannada film ‘Kantara: A Legend’, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

The makers have spared no effort in creating a visual extravaganza as they have recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur, immersing viewers in an era of valour, culture, and mystique. This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time.

‘Kantara’, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, which is one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kantara rishab shetty karnataka Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK