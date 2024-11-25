The team of Kantara has now issued an official statement saying that the shoot of the film has been going on since 6:00 AM today as per the planned schedule

Kantara: Chapter 1 team denies reports of shoot halt, clarifies no injuries in bus accident

It was earlier reported that, in a shocking turn of events, the shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1 had been halted after a bus carrying junior artists met with an accident last night. However, the team of Kantara has now issued an official statement saying that the shoot of the film has been going on since 6:00 AM today as per the planned schedule. The official note also clarified that there have been no injuries reported in the accident.

Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot didn't halt

A source close to the production stated, "The news making rounds is completely false. The Kantara: Chapter 1 team began shooting at 6:00 AM today, and everything is proceeding as normal. A minor accident occurred 20 kilometers away from the shooting location, involving a local bus carrying some members of the Kantara team. However, no injuries were reported."

According to PTI, a police officer informed, "The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident."

Kantara Chapter 1 release date

It was recently that the makers revealed the release date of the prequel to the award-winning 2022 film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the National Award-winning Kannada film Kantara: A Legend, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

About Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shettyand produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, starred Rishab Shetty in dual roles. The film is set in, and was filmed in, Keradi in coastal Karnataka. Principal photography began in August 2021.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, which was released the same year, just a few months apart.

It was also 2022's fourth-highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favorite not just among audiences but also authorities, as it was featured in the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala.

Kantara: Chapter 1 introduced the richness of Konkan folklore to the world.

(With inputs from agencies)