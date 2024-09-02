Breaking News
Jr NTR to be a part of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’? Actor says, ‘I am ready to do the film if…’

With 'Kantara', seasoned actor and director Rishab Shetty has elevated the name of the Kannada industry to the next level and brought regional stories to a global audience

With the phenomenal success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty has truly set an example of success. The multifaceted talent has won the hearts of the masses and dominated the box office. This has made him stand out with his talent and establish a distinct presence across the nation. He has elevated the name of the Kannada industry to the next level and brought regional stories to a global audience. This success has also led filmmakers and actors to collaborate with him to create compelling content, with Jr. NTR being one of the names who has expressed interest in being a part of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.


Jr NTR reacts to rumours of being a part of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’



Recently Rishab and Jr. NTR along with their families visited Mukambika Ammavari Temple in Kollur, they interacted with the media, and there a reporter asked Jr. NTR about the rumors regarding his involvement in the prequel of ‘Kantara’, to which NTR responded, “I am ready to do the film if Rishab Shetty has some plan,” said NTR smiling.


Rishab Shetty wins National Award for 'Kantara'

Earlier this month, Rishab won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'.
Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022. On receiving a National Award for the film, he told ANI, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them.”

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognizing this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

About Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ 

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Rishab is now working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

