Jr NTR fulfils mother's wish ahead of her birthday, Rishab Shetty joins them

Jr NTR has proven to be a mumma's boy as he fulfiled his mother's wish of making him visit her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha. Kantara actor Rishab Shetty also joined them

Rishab Shetty with Jr NTR and his mother

Jr NTR is one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu film industry. Despite the massive success he has seen, the actor continues to be a mumma's boy and his recent post is proof. He fulfilled his mother’s dream of bringing the actor to her hometown Kundapura in Karnataka. The day was made even more interesting with the presence of director Prashanth Neel and Kannada film actor Rishab Shetty.

Jr NTR fulfils mother Shalini's wish:

On Saturday, NTR Jr. took to X where he shared pictures featuring him, his mother, Prashanth Neel and Rishab. In the first picture, NTR Jr can be seen posing with his mother Shalini. While his mother looked lovely in a peach-coloured saree, the superstar opted for a blue shirt and denim pants for the occasion. The second picture sees Rishab joining the mother-son duo. The third picture sees Rishab, Jr NTR and Prashanth waiting for their meal at the temple.

For the caption, he wrote, “My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.”

He then went on to thank Neel and Rishabh among others for making the moment more special.

“Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @shetty_rishab, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special,” he wrote.

My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.



Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest… pic.twitter.com/sj3rtExmnp — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 31, 2024

NTRNeel Update:

For fans awaiting an update for NTRNeel, here's an exciting one for you. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who is bankrolling the project, has revealed major details about the upcoming film’s shooting schedule. The producer, who was attending the teaser launch event of the upcoming Telugu film 'Mathu Vadalara 2', was asked by reporters for an update on the NTR-Neel project. Without skipping a beat, he happily informed the media that the film would go on floors in October or November this year. However, Jr NTR will be joining the team only in December to start shooting for his portions.

What's next for NTR Jr?

Last week, the makers of 'Man of Masses' – NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara: Part 1' unveiled the new poster of the movie. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: "The faces of fear... In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big-screen experience... Let's experience his majestic madness in theatres on September 27th." Devara is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is set to hit theatres on September 27.

He will also be making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming action drama 'War 2'.