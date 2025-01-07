Breaking News
Reports of Chandramukhi producers demanding Rs 5 crore from Nayanthara over Netflix documentary untrue

Updated on: 07 January,2025 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sivaji Productions explained that Nayanthara indeed obtained an NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the use of Chandramukhi footage in her Netflix documentary

Nayanthara Pic/Instagram

About a month after Dhanush sent a legal notice to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan demanding Rs 10 crore for the use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan footage in their Netflix documentary, there were reports of Sivaji Productions, the banner behind Chandramukhi, demanding Rs 5 crore as well. However, the production house has quashed the same and issued a clarification on the matter. 


Chandramukhi producers did not demand Rs 5 cr from Nayanthara 


Sivaji Productions explained that Nayanthara indeed obtained an NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the use of Chandramukhi footage in her documentary. 


A picture of the NOC has been shared on X. The certificate states, “This is to certify that Sivaji Productions has no objection to the use of the following footage in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.”

“We further declare that we shall hold Rowdy Pictures (along with affiliates, licensees/sub-licensees, and assigns) harmless from any claims and/or disputes arising out of the use of the video footage as authorized under the certificate/letter,” it added.

Nayanthara’s legal dispute with Dhanush 

Lady Superstar Nayanthara stirred controversy with an open letter to actor Dhanush over his lawsuit against her for using footage from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her wedding documentary. The dispute polarised fans and the public.

An excerpt from the open letter read, “It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara said that she tried to reach out to the actor to understand the issue. “The controversy happened because I spoke out and I wanted to speak in public. Because I personally and genuinely tried to reach out to him so that I can have a direct answer (as to) why and what’s the issue.” She asserted that any attempts made to connect with Dhanush failed, hence she had to take the social media route. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nayanthara dhanush netflix Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

