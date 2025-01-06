Nayanthara has landed in yet another legal soup with the makers of the Tamil film Chandramukhi slapping her with a legal notice

After a public controversy following a legal notice from Dhanush, actress Nayanthara has been served yet another notice for her Netflix wedding documentary. The makers of her film 'Chandramukhi' have filed a legal notice alleging unauthorised use of footage from the 2005 blockbuster in the documentary. Dhanush's legal complaint was on similar grounds.

Reportedly, the makers of Chandramukhi are unhappy with the use of a clip from the film in the documentary without prior permission. The documentary which largely centers around Nayanthara's journey in the movies and her love story with Vignesh Shivan includes clips from her films also well. Chandramukhi makers have issued a notice to Nayanthara and Netflix demanding compensation of reportedly Rs 5 crore. Nayanthara is yet to respond to the notice.

About Nayanthara and Dhanush controversy

Tamil stars Nayanthara and Dhanush made headlines after the actress published an open letter criticizing the latter for sending her a Rs 10 cr notice for using a BTS clip from their movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for the Netflix documentary on Nayanthara's life and love story with Vignesh Shivan. In the letter, she also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Describing Dhanush as a "vile" person, she wrote, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara said that she tried to reach out to the actor to understand the issue. “The controversy happened because I spoke out and I wanted to speak in public. Because I personally and genuinely tried to reach out to him so that I can have a direct answer (as to) why and what’s the issue," Nayanthara said. She revealed that her husband and director of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan, made several calls to Dhanush’s manager and even she connected with the manager to resolve the issue but couldn’t get through to the actor. She also said that she tried to reach out to him through their common friends but failed to connect with him.

“When the trailer released, the BTS footage that was captured on our phones before, the thing that people don’t understand that… There are a lot of people saying that ‘It is his footage, it’s his rights.’ We are not at all talking about the clips from the film. BTS is a part of the contract only now. This was 10 years before, there were people randomly taking pictures and videos on phones. And these were random videos on our phones. So this was the thing we used, which is hardly anything. Even after so much issues that were created by him or his people, I would say, when the trailer came out, anybody who is a little bit sorted, would have let it be," she explained.