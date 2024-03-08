Breaking News
Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's first look as Shiva Shakthi from 'Odela 2'
Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's first look as Shiva Shakthi from 'Odela 2'

Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the much-awaited first look of 'Odela 2' starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead was unveiled

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article
Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's first look as Shiva Shakthi from 'Odela 2'
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia said she is glad to share her first look from her upcoming film ‘Odela 2’. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Tamannaah, who is shooting for ‘Odela 2’ in Varanasi, shared the first look from the film on X (formerly called Twitter).


In the image, the actress is seen in maroon and orange clothes walking with a damru in one hand and a stick on the other. What catches the eye is the Shiva “tilak” on her forehead. The poster has “first time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.


 
 
 
 
 
“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri @IamSampathNandi @ashokalle2020 @ImSimhaa @AJANEESHB @soundar16 @neeta_lulla @SampathNandi_TW @creations_madhu,” the caption read.

Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station', which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

