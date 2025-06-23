Trisha shared a heartwarming birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay, featuring a candid moment with her pet dog. Several celebs, including Nayanthara, Atlee, and Dulquer Salmaan, also extended wishes as Vijay turned 51

Trisha and Vijay

One of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 51st birthday on Sunday. Marking his special day, several members of the entertainment industry penned heartfelt wishes for the Master actor on social media. Among them, a post by Trisha stood out.

Trisha's birthday wish for Vijay

Trisha, who shares a close bond with Vijay, took to social media to post an adorable picture with the actor. In the picture, Vijay can be seen playing with Trisha's pet dog, Izzy, as the actress fondly looks at them.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday bestest (sic),” along with a hug and evil eye emoji.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha are among the most loved and iconic on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. They have starred together in hits like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Leo. She also made a cameo appearance in Vijay’s penultimate film, The Greatest of All Time, where the duo grooved to the peppy track Matta.

Other celebs wish Thalapathy Vijay

Actress Nayanthara took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay. Have a great year ahead. Best wishes for #JanaNayagan.”

For those unaware, Thalapathy and Nayanthara have shared screen space in several films, including Sivakasi (2005) and Villu (2009).

Director Vignesh Shivan also shared a happy photo with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @actorvijay sir. It’s not easy to earn so much love from everyone around! Be the blessed human you are. May your intention to give back the love to your fellow humans continue, and may all your hard work and efforts become a huge blockbuster. Grand wishes for JanaNayagan and more to come in the future. God bless.”

Taking to his official Instagram, acclaimed director Atlee posted a video of fans going berserk in a cinema hall during the re-release of Mersal. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @actorvijay Anna. Ennoda annae. Ennoda Thalapathy (My elder brother. My Thalapathy).”

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also wished him, writing, “Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday!! #HBDThalapathyVijay.”

Vijay’s work front

On the work front, the makers of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan unveiled the much-anticipated "First Roar" — a powerful first glimpse of the drama, which has already created massive buzz among movie buffs.

Jana Nayagan is widely speculated to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before stepping into politics.