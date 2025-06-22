Mamitha Baiju reveals that Vijay is uncertain about Jana Nayagan being his final film. She also praised his calm nature and shared fun moments from the film’s shoot, while the teaser hints at a powerful farewell

Thalapathy Vijay and Mamitha Baiju

Mamitha Baiju, one of the female leads in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, stars alongside Pooja Hegde. Mamitha rose to popularity with her performances in Malayalam films like Super Sharanya and Premalu. Recently, at an event, the young star spoke about her experience working with Vijay. Interestingly, both Vijay and Mamitha share the same birthday — June 22.

Mamitha Baiju on Vijay's last film

During an event in Kerala, the host asked Mamitha whether she had asked Vijay if Jana Nayagan would indeed be his last film. The film has been widely reported as Vijay’s final acting project before he turns his full focus toward politics.

Mamitha revealed that she did ask him directly. Speaking in Malayalam, she said, “I did ask him. He told me, ‘I don’t know. It will all depend on the election results.’”

The actress also shared her admiration for Vijay, saying, “Vijay sir is punctual and very cool. Whatever happens on the Jana Nayagan set, he handles it very calmly.” She also praised his humility and patience, calling him “a very good listener.”

“I used to blabber many things to him. He would just say ‘Hmm,’ ‘Haa,’ etc.” she laughed, offering a sweet glimpse into Vijay’s grounded nature.

Jana Nayagan first glimpse teaser

The 65-second teaser opens with Vijay’s voice saying, “You guys will live in my heart,” followed by a powerful visual of him in a police uniform, lathi in hand, walking through a battlefield-like setting. The shot is a mix of calm, power, and finality — hinting that this "farewell" will be anything but ordinary.

Accompanying the teaser is a newly released birthday poster showing Thalapathy Vijay seated regally on a leather throne, gripping a sword against a smoky, intense backdrop. The imagery screams symbolism — of a king, a warrior, and a leader — all in one commanding frame.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan holds deep emotional significance as it is believed to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance. More than just a film, it’s being seen as a farewell tribute to a superstar who redefined stardom and inspired a generation.

Directed by H. Vinoth — known for his compelling, layered narratives — the film also features music by Anirudh Ravichander, whose collaborations with Vijay have consistently delivered chart-topping tracks.