Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has finally reacted to rumours of his marriage. There have been some speculations around an impending wedding of the composer

Anirudh Ravichander. Pic/Sameer Markande

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has finally reacted to rumours of his marriage. He asked his followers and others to stop spreading rumours around his wedding.

Anirudh Ravichander on his wedding rumours


After several online reports mentioned that Ravichander would be announcing his marriage soon, the ace music composer took to his X handle to ask people not to spread rumours about his personal life.


Responding to the buzz around his marriage, the Jailer and Leo music director wrote, "Marriage ah? lol...Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

Anirudh's work front

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander is set to compose music for Nani starrer 'Paradise'.

Earlier this year, actor Nani confirmed that composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for his upcoming film 'The Paradise'. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks their second collaboration after the hit film 'Dasara'.

Talking about the film, 'The Paradise' is set in Hyderabad and promises an intense storyline. Production for 'The Paradise' has recently started; however, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

More about Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander is known for his music composition in films like 'Jailer', 'Jawan', 'Master', 'Beast', 'Leo', 'Indian 2' and others. He is now considered one of the popular choices of producers and directors in the film industry. He is one of the most sought-after music composers of the country. He has some interesting projects to his credit. Last year, he also did the music for Jr NTR's much-awaited film 'Devara: part 1'. He will also be doing music for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. 

Ravichander was also featured in the promo video for Jailer 2, which the makers shared earlier this year to officially announce the film's sequel.

In the video, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh are seen chilling in a house in Goa when they are interrupted by some goons. These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them. Then, Rajinikanth makes a captivating entry.

The release date of the movie has not been released yet.

(with inputs from ANI)

