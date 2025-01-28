Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has a massive lineup of films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama, recently confirmed being in a relationship

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Pic/X

Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has a massive lineup of films, kickstarts 2025 with her period drama Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal. Fondly known as “Crushmika” the Pushpa 2 actor recently confirmed being in a relationship. While she is rumoured to be dating Telugu star Vijay Deverekonda, Rashmika avoided taking any names.

Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans about her ‘partner’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika opened up about her “happy place” stating, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have."

What attracts Rashmika Mandanna to a man

She added, "They say eyes are the window to one’s soul, I think I believe in that and I keep smiling so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are.”

For those unversed, Rashmika was previously engaged to actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty. She was 21 while he was 34 when they exchanged rings in 2017. According to reports, the two started dating after working on the 2016 film Kirik Party. In 2018, when their love story came to an end. The two never discussed the reason behind their split.

Rashmika Mandanna to play Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava

Maharani Yesubai was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign." The movie is set to release in the theatres on February 14.

Rashmika will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan and Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana.