Chhello Show: India's official entry to Oscars, to release on December 2 in the US

Updated on: 19 November,2022 02:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Pan Nalin's globally-celebrated Last Film Show (Chhello Show) will release in theatres in the US on December 2, 2022

Chhello Show: India's official entry to Oscars, to release on December 2 in the US

Pan Nalin's globally-celebrated Last Film Show (Chhello Show) will release in theatres in the US on December 2, 2022. The much-loved coming-of-age drama has been selected as India's Official Entry to the 95th Oscars. Hollywood's legendary Samuel Goldwyn Films are distributing the film in US theatres. One of their  previous releases, Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, had also won Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.


Inspired by director Pan Nalin's own childhood, Last Film Show (Chhello Show) follows the dreams and aspirations of a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat, India. Obsessed with watching movies on the big screen, Samay's life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved neighbourhood Cinema is converted from 35 mm to digital.


Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, and Director Pan Nalin jointly said, "We're thrilled to finally announce the much-awaited release of Last Film Show in US cinemas on December 2. The film had its grand World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and since then has received awards at several prestigious film festivals around the world. With the backing of our esteemed partners, Samuel Goldwyn Films, we are looking forward to bringing the film to stateside audiences and giving it the best platform it needs for the 95th Academy Awards." Orange Studios is the world sales agent, while Shochiku Studios and Medusa are distributing the film in  Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively.

