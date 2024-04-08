Chiranjeevi says Pawan Kalyan is using his earnings to help farmers, donates Rs 5 cr to Jana Sena

Chiranjeevi met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of his upcoming film. He reportedly donated Rs 5 crore to his brother's party Jana Sena

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his film 'Vishwambhara' in the Godavari region. During his shoot, actor and his younger brother Pawan Kalyan visited the film set. Chiranjeevi spent some quality time with his brother and also made a generous donation to Kalyan's political party Jana Sena.

Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle on Monday to praise Pawan Kalyan and his party for their contribution to society. The megastar noted how Jana Sena is not in power but Pawan Kalyan is using his own money for the welfare of agricultural labourers.

He took to his socal media handle and shared some pictures with Pawan Kalyan clicked at the shoot location.

He added a caption in Telugu language which roughly translates to, "They say they will help after coming to power. I am happy that Pawan Kalyan is using his earnings for the sake of farmer labourers, even without power. I also donated to Janasena thinking that at least a little bit will be useful for Pawan Kalyan's aim, who has the heart to spend for the society.

Chiranjeevi is quite vocal about issues concerning the society. He had also briefly dabbled in politics. Recently, he had spoken about saving electricity and conserving water. During a chat with actor Vijay Deverakonda at the Telugu Digital Media Federation (DMF) titled Original Day in Hyderabad, the actor spoke about energy conservation at his home.

When Vijay revealed “I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away,” Chiranjeevi chimed in and shared, “I combine pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. (Ram) Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project titled, 'Vishwambhara'. The film will be out on Sankranti 2025. It is a film by Vassishta of 'Bimbisara' fame. As per a statement, MM Keeravani has come on board to score the film's music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Expressing his delight at being named the recipient, he said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers, and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."