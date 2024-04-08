Vijay Deverakonda's 'Family Star' also features a special appearance by rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda’s film ‘Family Star’ alongside Mrunal Thakur was released in theatres on April 5. It’s been three days since the film was out for consumption, and it seems like the actor’s team is taking all kinds of measures to make sure there is no negativity around its buzz. Vijay’s manager along with the president of his fan club filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad against trolls.

The post shared on X, formerly Twitter read, “Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake IDs and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar”

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

In an interview with TV9, producer Dil Raju addressed the negativity his film was receiving online. “The family audience is loving the film, they’re enjoying the film. We have made a good film, everyone I meet is confused why the film is getting such negative reactions.” He added, “I heard in Kerala they’re debating on curbing reviews the first few days of the film’s release. Something similar needs to happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. People don’t understand how much it affects producers, it’s not okay to rub your opinion on others," he shared.

On the personal front, Vijay and Rashmika were rumoured to be engaged. However, a source informed IANS that the engagement reports were false. The two have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam' and ‘Dear Comrade'.

Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.