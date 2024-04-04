Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate birthday with Vijay Deverakonda in UAE? Fans share proof

Updated on: 04 April,2024 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier this year, Vijay and Rashmika were rumoured to be engaged. The two have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam' and ‘Dear Comrade'.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Pic/Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to celebrate her birthday on April 5. The ‘Animal’ star, who is rumoured to be dating actor Vijay Deverakonda, will reportedly ring in her special day with him in UAE. The duo set tongues wagging after sharing posts from the same location featuring a peacock in the background. 


Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the national bird and wrote, "Saw this beautyy...wow.” On the other hand, Vijay was seen in a promotional video for his upcoming film ‘Family Star’, which also had the magnificent bird in the background. 



Fans did the math and concluded that the two actors were indeed together ahead of Rashmika’s special day. 

Earlier this year, Vijay and Rashmika were rumoured to be engaged. However, a source informed IANS that the engagement reports were false. The two have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam' and ‘Dear Comrade'.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Rahul Ravindran’s film ‘The Girlfriend’. The teaser will be dropped on her birthday. The actress then has the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'Chhaava' in the pipeline. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vijay awaits the release of his film 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

He will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

(With inputs from Agencies)

