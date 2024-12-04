Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' to not be re-released in India due to Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the most-anticipated film of the year. The film is expected to break all box office records. Such is the hype around the film that the makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhava' also postponed the release of their film to avoid a clash with the pan-India film. In fact no big film is also releasing a week after 'Pushpa 2's release as the film is expected to have a great box office run in the weeks to come. However, with 'Pushpa 2' dominating Indian screens, the country will miss the IMAX re-release of Christoper Nolan's classic 'Interstellar'.

Interstellar to be re-released worldwide

That's right! Nolan's 2014 hit film Interstellar is being re-released on IMAX screens worldwide. The film will be released on December 6 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film.

'Interstellar', which originally premiered on November 5, 2014, grossed around $730 million globally, further earning five Academy Award nominations, and winning Best Visual Effects. The film's narrative revolves around a team of pioneers who undertake the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck play key roles in the film.

However, India will not see the film's release as all IMAX screens have been scheduled to feature 'Pushpa 2' from December 5.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.