On Monday, Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga lashed out at Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly 'disregarding Kannada'. He said that she should be taught a lesson for repeatedly refusing to attend the Bengaluru Film Festival. He pointed out that despite starting her career with Kannada film, she refused to honour the industry. Mandanna started her acting career with the hit Kannada film Kirik Party.

What did Congress MLA Gowda say

While speaking to the media, the MLA said, "Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time. I can't come. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach them a lesson?"

The statement by the MLA led to various reactions by fans of the actor and even political leaders of the opposition party.

Taking to X, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the comment and wrote, You can never separate goon from Rahul Congressman. This pompous overblown #Karnataka MLA from constitution waving @RahulGandhi's party, wants to "teach a lesson" to an actress. I want to tell @DKShivakumar and @siddaramaiah to read up constitution - every citizen including actress hv rights and dont forget ur goon MPA has obligations to respect law and rights of citizens If he wants a "lesson" in constitution, I/we will be happy to "teach" this goon - free of charge -anytime,anyplace Call me! #KnowTheTruth #TruthAboutCorruptCong"

I want to tell @DKShivakumar and @siddaramaiah to read up constitution - every citizen including… https://t.co/RV27NtFWqL — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) March 3, 2025

Karnataka Dy CM lashes out at state actors for missing Bengaluru event

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lambasted Kannada film actors for being absent from the inauguration of the 16th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival.

“If actors, producers, and directors don’t share this sentiment, what’s the point of an international film festival? Consider this a warning or request to the Film Chamber and Academy. Cinema isn’t just for a few—government support is crucial,” DK Shivakumar said adding he knew how and when to tighten the screws.