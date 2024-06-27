'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Rajinikanth's cool look for upcoming film

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture showcasing Rajinikanth looking effortlessly cool, which quickly garnered widespread attention.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has set social media abuzz as he dropped superstar Rajinikanth's look test for their upcoming film, 'Coolie'.

Taking to his social media account, Lokesh shared a picture showcasing Rajinikanth looking effortlessly cool, which quickly garnered widespread attention. Check out the look

Look test for #Coolie 🔥

On floors from July pic.twitter.com/ENcvEx2BDj — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 26, 2024

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration upon seeing the photo.

One fan wrote, "Rs 1000 crore loading," while another simply commented, "Thalaivaa."

Many others filled the comments with fire emojis, highlighting their excitement.

While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Recently, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.

