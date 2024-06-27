Breaking News
'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Rajinikanth's cool look for upcoming film

Updated on: 27 June,2024 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture showcasing Rajinikanth looking effortlessly cool, which quickly garnered widespread attention.

Lokesh Kanagaraj with Rajinikanth Pic/X

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has set social media abuzz as he dropped superstar Rajinikanth's look test for their upcoming film, 'Coolie'.


Taking to his social media account, Lokesh shared a picture showcasing Rajinikanth looking effortlessly cool, which quickly garnered widespread attention. Check out the look



Fans flooded the comment section with admiration upon seeing the photo.

One fan wrote, "Rs 1000 crore loading," while another simply commented, "Thalaivaa."

Many others filled the comments with fire emojis, highlighting their excitement.

While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Recently, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

