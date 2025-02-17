Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Here's where and when you can watch Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela film

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: The movie that made much noise will soon be available on Netflix, The film made noise for its controversial song 'Dabidi Dibidi' featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela

Daaku Maharaaj

The Telugu drama 'Daaku Maharaaj' has been managing to stay in the news ever since its release last month. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol, in lead roles, the film witnessed a successful theatrical run, and now, it is all set to have an OTT release. Daaku Maharaaj can be enjoyed on Netflix from February 21 onwards. The official social media page of the OTT giant announced the news saying, “We would just like to say pranaam maharaj 🙏😎 Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!”

Daaku Maharaaj's box office run

Ever since Daaku Maharaaj hit the theatres, it wreaked havoc at the box office and kept the cash registers ringing. The film entered the coveted club of Rs.100 crore at the worldwide box office within the first 3 days of its release , marking a significant milestone. It witnessed a thunderous theatrical run, especially in the South belt. After Daaku Maharaaj received positive responses from the audience in the South belt, a Hindi dubbed version of the film was also released for the audiences in the Hindi belt. Both versions of the film were received well by the masses. While the cast impressed everyone with their screen presence, Pragya Jaiswal grabbed attention with a fierce portrayal of Kaveri. The actress showcased her emotional range as a power-packed performer and received heaps of praise from her fans.

Daaku Maharaaj Cast

Daaku Maharaaj features a star-studded cast with Nandamuri Balakrishna as the male lead. The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, while Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary also have pivotal roles in the film.

Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli, who has previously worked on films like Jai Lava Kusa and Waltair Veerayya. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has been called a "cringefest" by netizens for its choreography. The song, which features lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (also known as Balayya) and actress Urvashi Rautela, has been slammed for its choreography. The song has been choreographed by Shekhar Master.

The choreography of the song, composed by S. Thaman, has been criticized for its "obscene and vulgar" dance steps. The song begins with Balakrishna sitting like a king, wearing a blue shirt and a bejeweled blue jacket. Urvashi, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a crop top and skirt. The song shows Balayya hitting Rautela’s belly button and pulling her by her dress. He also hits her on her rear, which she seemingly enjoys.