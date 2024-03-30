Breaking News
Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48 Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actors eyes donated posthumously
Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48, 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' actor's eyes donated posthumously

Updated on: 30 March,2024 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Daniel's final rites will be held at his Purasaiwalkam residence. He was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ariyavan' directed by Mithran R Jawahar.

Daniel Balaji Pic/X

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack in Chennai on Friday night. He was 48. Daniel was reportedly rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. The Tamil film industry is shocked by the news of his demise and is expected to pay their last respects to him today. Daniel's final rites will be held at his Purasaiwalkam residence. As per reports, his eyes were donated posthumously to fulfill his wish. 


Director Mohan Raja took to X and paid tribute with a post that read, "Such a sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji."



Daniel's uncle is Kannada film director Siddalingaiah, the father of Tamil actor Murali.

Born in December 1975, Daniel began his career as a unit production manager on the sets of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's 'Marudhanayagam' which was never released. The historical drama was directed and produced by Haasan. However, due to hurdles in production, it was delayed and eventually remains unreleased to this day despite several attempts to revive it.

The film also starred Vishnuvardhan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pasupathy. 

Daniel found fame in the television show 'Chithi' which earned him the screen name since his real name is T. C. Balaji. ' April Maadhathil' was his first film in Tamil, followed by ' Kaadhal Kondein'. However, his first meaty role was in 'Kaakha Kaakha' where he essayed a police officer alongside the lead actor Suriya. Gautham Vasudev Menon directed the plot around a squad of policemen fighting organised crime in Chennai. 

Menon collaborated with Daniel again for 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' - another cop drama with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Daniel essayed the role of the antagonist Amudhan which earned him appreciation and immense praise. 

Furthermore, Daniel went on to star in films like ‘Polladhavan’, ‘Chirutha’, ‘Muthirai’, ‘Black’ (Malayalam), ‘Bhagavan’ alongside Mohanlal, and ‘Daddy Cool’ with Mammootty. 

Daniel Balaji was last seen in the 2023 film 'Ariyavan' directed by Mithran R Jawahar. The film stars Ishaaon and Pranali Ghogare in the lead roles. 

