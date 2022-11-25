Darsheel Safary all set to return to the silver screen with Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’

This will mark his debut in Gujarati Cinema
Darsheel Safary, who is known for his iconic character Ishan Awasthi in the film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, is now all set to make his debut in Gujarati film industry with ‘Kutch Express’. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Manasi Parekh. Speaking about the film Darsheel said “I always choose the story first. It was something I feel that will bring about awareness and learning in today's audience in the form of entertainment. The cast and crew are some of the nicest people I know. Also trying something new has always been on my list, hence I chose Kutch Express”.
He added, “I've had one of the warmest experiences acting in Kutch Express. I've known Manasi ma'am for years and we've discussed working on something together for quite some time. I enjoy her company and it was a blast working with her. It was Parthiv sir who convinced me to do this project. Despite being a Gujarati, I was not very confident that I would be able to pull it off. It was his conviction and belief that helped me do this. He and his team made sure that the atmosphere on set was comfortable for all the actors”.
The film is being produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh and is being directed by Viral Shah. ‘Kutch Express’ will be released on 6th January 2023.