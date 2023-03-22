Dasara actor Nani unveils 'Dhoom Dhaam' the Mass Anthem of the Year, in Mumbai

Natural star Nani launches the Mass Anthem of the Year 'Dhoom Dhaam' at a grand event in Mumbai!

Dhoom Dhaam song poster

Superstar Nani is all set to bring audiences his Pan-India entertainer ‘Dasara’ that has been making waves ever since its announcement. After having a grand first-of- its- kind trailer launch in Lucknow, the makers launched the film’s music in Mumbai, the first in the city, with yet another spectacular event that introduced audiences to the rowdy mass anthem of the year – Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi).

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ (Hindi) can only be described as the 'massiest local street song' and an out-and-out high energy, dance track with uptempo beats that’s guaranteed to have you on your feet. The song received a massive positive reception and drove audiences into frenzy, not surprising since the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

After making a iconic entry on a truck at the trailer launch event, Nani this time around surprised audiences, making an entry with another South favorite Rana Daggubati, who was part of the launch in support of the film.

Said Nani, ‘Audiences have eagerly been waiting for Dhoom Dhaam ever since they heard bits of it in the teaser. It is filled with fast beats, a lot of energy, and a complete masala track, and it has been shot on a massive scale.

Said Keerthy Suresh, ‘Shooting this track was an incredible experience, and there is a strong element of brotherhood and friendship that comes out strongly in ‘Dhoom Dhaam.’

Said Deekshith Shetty, ‘The reception we’ve received for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is overwhelming, and we are confident this track will be a regular at every celebration and occasion with its addictive beats and tune.’

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.