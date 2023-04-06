Breaking News
'Dasara' Box Office: Nani's film rakes in Rs 100 crores in just six days

Updated on: 06 April,2023 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Natural star Nani's Dasara enters 100 crore club worldwide in just 6 days, becomes a Blockbuster Hit!

'Dasara' Box Office: Nani's film rakes in Rs 100 crores in just six days

Dasara movie still


The recently released movie Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani, has taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted 100 crore club, grossing over Rs 100 Cr worldwide. This is Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone.


The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the USA where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.



Nani took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience, "Our effort. Your gift 🙏🏼 Cinema wins (heart emoji) #Dasara". The film's success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member being gifted with 10-gram gold coins.


Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has delivered a stellar performance in 'Dasara'. With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, the film is the latest movie from the South and has made waves across the country.

Dasara's mass action and entertainment factor have struck a chord with audiences, making it a must-watch movie. Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is now picking up slowly with positive talk. Overall, Dasara has proved to be a massive hit, showcasing the power of great storytelling, skilled direction, and talented actors.

The movie, directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, has become a blockbuster hit all over the nation.

 

