Delhi Ganesh passed away at the age of 80 in Chennai. As fans, colleagues, and the entire film industry come to terms with his loss, the actor's legacy remains intact in the many characters he immortalized on screen.

Delhi Ganesh

Listen to this article Delhi Ganesh passes away: R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupahthi and others mourn veteran actor's loss x 00:00

The Tamil film industry is mourning the demise of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, who passed away aged 80 on Saturday night. Known for his versatility and ability to bring unforgettable characters to life on screen, Ganesh's death marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema. Ganesh's family confirmed his demise in a heartfelt statement, revealing that the actor passed away at around 11 pm on Saturday due to health complications. His mortal remains were placed at his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai, where friends, family, and colleagues paid their final respects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the first to offer condolences were prominent actors Karthi and Sivakumar, along with several others from the film fraternity, including Senthil, Radha Ravi, and Santhana Bharathi. Karthi, accompanied by his father Sivakumar, visited Ganesh's residence to pay their respects on Sunday morning.

Celebs offer condolence to Delhi Ganesh

Several celebrities took to social media to offer condolences.

In a tribute to the late actor, Tamil star Karthi wrote on social media, "Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring to life unforgettable characters on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir."

Deeply pained to know of the demise of #DelhiGanesh sir, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors. The void he leaves behind will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family members, friends and fans.

Deeply pained to know of the demise of #DelhiGanesh sir, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors.The void he leaves behind will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family members, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/9gnB1MxbXZ — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) November 10, 2024

R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to offer condolence to the veteran actor's family

A phenomenal actor and an amazing soul departs for the heavens to entertain them. You will be so sorely missed, sir.. Rest in peace for eternity. #DelhiGanesh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/mC4aqGQ2NA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 10, 2024

Ganesh's exceptional contributions to Tamil cinema were widely recognized. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continually engaging audiences with his unique style. His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai' was especially well received, showcasing his ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles.

Ganesh's funeral will take place on Monday, November 11. As fans, colleagues, and the entire film industry come to terms with his loss, the actor's legacy remains intact in the many characters he immortalized on screen.

(with inputs from ANI)