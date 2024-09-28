According to reports, the video, which has been taken down from social media platforms showed a group gruesomely chopping off a goat’s head and pouring its blood on the film’s poster

A still from Devara Part 1

As ‘Devara: Part 1’ hit the big screens on Friday, fans celebrated the film’s release with great fervour. However, some went a step ahead from the usual milk pouring and mammoth cutouts and resorted to animal sacrifice. A disturbing video is being circulated on social media, which shows a group of Jr NTR fans participating in a goat sacrifice outside a cinema hall.

Jr NTR fans sacrifice a goat to celebrate ‘Devara’ release

According to reports, the video, which has been taken down from social media platforms showed a group gruesomely chopping off a goat’s head and pouring its blood on the film’s poster. The incident took place as a part of the first-day-first-show mayhem. Although the location of the incident remains unknown, it has led to condemnation online.

Actress Vedhika reacts to animal sacrifice for ‘Devara’

Vedhika took to X and urged for such acts to be stopped. She wrote, “This is horrific!!! Stop!!! My heart bleeds for the poor innocent child. No one deserves this…so much torture and trauma !! How on earth can u harm an innocent voiceless being??? This should never ever happen to any other being ever. I pray for this poor child’s soul. Rest in God's arms sweet child. Sorry, we failed you. I hope no more animals will be sacrificed in the name of fandom. No one is going to appreciate this kind of violence so pls stop!!!!!”

this is horrific!!! Stop!!! My hearts bleeds for the poor innocent child. No one deserves this…so much torture and trauma !! How on earth can u harm an innocent voiceless being ??? 💔💔💔💔💔 this should never ever happen to any other being ever. I pray for this poor child’s… https://t.co/Ogw2fXh69I — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) September 27, 2024

About Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.