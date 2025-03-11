Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2025 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nayanthara and Dhanush legal battle continues

Actor Dhanush and Nayanthara got into a legal battle after the latter used a 3-second clip in her documentary. While earlier, the OTT giant Netflix’s petition to reject the copyright suit over the documentary was dismissed by the Madras High Court, a new update has now emerged. Wunderbar Films Private Limited, Dhanush’s production house, is pursuing a civil suit, seeking damages worth Rs 1 crore for copyright infringement of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The affidavit mentioned ‘unprofessional behavior’ by Vignesh Shivan.


Dhanush’s production house seeks damages worth Rs 1 crore


As per a Times Now report, the actor-filmmaker’s affidavit reads, “The fourth respondent (Mr. Sivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara), ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple re-takes of scenes involving the third respondent in order to make sure that only she gives her best performance and not prioritizing the other actors.”


All about  Nayanthara vs Dhanush

On November 16, 2024, Nayanthara addressed an open letter to Dhanush via her social media platform, alleging that she had repeatedly requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Wunderbar Films for two years but had not received one.

In her letter, Nayanthara explained that the docu-drama included a few seconds of visuals and songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan because the film marked the beginning of her romantic relationship with her now-husband, director Vignesh Shivan.

She accused Dhanush of harboring a personal grudge against her and Shivan, as he had sent her a legal notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages after the release of the trailer.

Nayanthara claimed that only three seconds of BTS footage shot on personal devices were used, making the legal notice unjustifiable.

A part of that open letter reads, "It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now-husband, Vignesh Shivan, and was backed by Dhanush under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.

dhanush nayanthara Entertainment News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates

