The film, written and directed by Vineeth Jose, will also see Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role. Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the background score

Dhyan Sreenivasan with Manuel Cruz Darwin

D Group's upcoming film 'App Kaise Ho', produced by Manuel Cruz Darwin, is gearing up for release. The film, written and directed by Vineeth Jose, will also see Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role. Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the background score, while Don Vincent has composed the music. Amjath and Manuel Cruz Darwin are jointly producing the film.

Dhyan had quite the year so far. His film 'Varshangellku Shesham' directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan saw him the lead along with Pranav Mohanlal. The film also saw a special appearance by Nivin Pauly. The Vishu release that clashed with Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham was the talk of the town but opened to mixed reviews. More than the film, it was Dhyan's hilarious interviews that had people convinced to watch the film.

After Varshangellku Shesham, Dhyan was seen in Malayalee from India alongside Nivin Pauly. However, the film tanked at the box office.

About Manuel Cruz Darwin

Manuel Cruz Darwin, a non-resident Indian businessman, gained prominence as a producer in the years 2021-22. A cinephile with a deep understanding of cinema, Manuel Cruz Darwin is known for producing both artistically and commercially successful films. Apart from films, he has also produced and distributed television series, documentaries, etc. D Group, owned by Manuel, was a production partner in the highly-rated serial 'Moodalmanj' that aired on Flowers TV.

He has produced numerous films, including the critically acclaimed 'Minnal Murali', the box-office hit 'RDX', the experimental 'Two Men', the recent 'Oru Sarkar Utpannam', and the action thriller 'Kondal' which delved into the depths of the sea and human nature.

A civil engineering graduate, Manuel Cruz Darwin entered the film industry in 2021 with 'Minnal Murali'. Subsequently, he has produced around six well-known films, firmly establishing himself in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his upcoming films include 'Bhrant', 'Vikaram', 'Padakkalam', and 'Detective Ujjwalan'.

Moreover, Manuel Cruz Darwin's D Group is set to launch a new venture in collaboration with actor and producer Vijay Babu's Friday Film House. The company, named 'D Friday Tickets', will distribute films in Dubai.

Manuel has won several awards, including the Best Feature Film award at the 7th Art Independent International Film Festival India and the Indo-Arab International Excellence Award. Apart from these, Manuel also runs various other business ventures. All Season Holding WLL, Prime Innovation WLL, BCL Green Energy and Safety, All Season Jewellers are all based in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia. He also owns hotels in Bahrain such as Celluloid, Irish Village, Cafe Italia (MAFIA), Over 338, Baglor Pub, Chapter 1, and Darwasa Cafe. He also operates Excel Cruise FZ-LLC General Trading in Dubai. All Season D Fort Ayurvedic Resort, All Season, D Group Cinemas, D Heal Associates, and Kadaiyil Financiers are his ventures in Kerala. Mag Shots Pub and Triads are his establishments in Chennai. D Group is also interested in starting a new venture in the tribal region of Wayanad.