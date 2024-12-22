Allu Arjun said that he left the theatre soon after the film screening began as the place was overcrowding. However, netizens have been sharing videos that prove otherwise

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Did Allu Arjun leave theatre early on 'Pushpa 2' premiere night? Viral videos reveal truth x 00:00

Actor Allu Arjun held a press meet recently after allegations against him by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the Assembly. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday evening, the 'Pushpa' actor called the incident "very unfortunate" and said there was "a lot of misinformation" and "character assassination" against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun speaks to media about Pushpa 2 stampede case

While speaking to the media, the Telugu superstar also said that he left the theatre few minutes after the film's screening began. He said that he left the theatre early as the place was getting overcrowded. He also said that he left behind his kids in the theatre so that they can watch the whole movie.

"I was informed that it was overcrowded and asked to leave. I did so immediately. No officials told me or came to me and told me anything. It was only in the morning that I got the information that the lady died, and it was unfortunate," he said at the press meet.

"I only had the best intentions. I left my two kids behind, who are of the same age as the child who was injured. I could not visit the injured child because a case was already filed against me. I wanted to do it. That's why I left a video message. I asked my father, producers and my director Sukumar to go check," he added.

Did Allu Arjun leave the theatre early?

However, netizens were not convinced with Allu Arjun's statement on leaving the theatre early. After the press meet, some netizens took to X and shared visuals of Allu enjoying the movie in the theatres.

A user shared a video of Allu Arjun interacting with his wife Sneha Reddy and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna during the interval.

Another user shared a video of the actor watching the Jatara scene which comes 2 hours into the movie with a runtime of 3 hours ad 20 minutes.

Jathara scene movie lo entry scene esaru anukunta Sandhya lo. pic.twitter.com/Rfiw5pDItw — Johnnie Walker🚁 (@Johnnie5ir) December 21, 2024

What Telangana CM said in Assembly

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged in the Assembly that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. He accused Allu Arjun of ignoring warning and doing a roadshow. "Akbaruddin Owaisi submitted a request to the Chikkadpally police station on 2nd December to make arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 coming to Sandhya Theatre for the film's release on 4th December. On 3rd December, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector gave a written reply rejecting the request, citing that since the theatre is in a crowded place and has only one exit and entry point, the police will not be able to control (any bad situation)..." he said.

He further added, "Yet, the hero came to watch the movie the next day and got out of the car roof, doing a roadshow at the RTC X road. (After the stampede) The ACP went to ask the hero to leave to gain control of the mob. At first, the actor refused, saying that he would leave after finishing the movie. Then the DCP had to intervene, asking the hero to leave or he would be arrested as two people had already fallen outside... Even while leaving, he again came out of the roof and did a roadshow..."