Director Joseph Manu James passes away days before release of debut film 'Nancy Rani'

Updated on: 27 February,2023 11:56 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
James's last movie features Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, among others

Director Joseph Manu James passes away days before release of debut film 'Nancy Rani'

Even as his debut movie is getting ready for release, Malayalam debut director Joseph Manu James has died just at an age of 31. The last rites were held on Sunday at Kuravilangad of Kerala's Kottayam district.


Joseph Manu James had passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a private hospital in Aluva. He had recently completed shooting for his first directorial venture 'Nancy Rani' and post-production work is still in progress. The movie features Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, among others. "Gone too soon brother," actor Aju Varghese posted on his Instagram handle.



Also Read: Malayalam actress and TV host Subi Suresh passes away at 41


Starting off as a child actor in 2004 in 'I am curious', Manu Joseph went on to become an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies. The Malayalam film fraternity has expressed shock and dismay over the demise of the young filmmaker. Joseph Manu James is survived by his wife Naina, and siblings.

