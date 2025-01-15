In an interview, S Shankar shared that Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, was originally more than 5 hours and many good scenes had to be trimmed to give it structure

S Shankar, still from Game Changer Pic/AFP, Instagram

Director S Shankar, who is known for films like ‘Kadhalan’, ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Enthiran’ and others, revealed that he was not satisfied with the output of his latest release ‘Game Changer’ starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. In an interview, he shared that the film was originally more than 5 hours and many good scenes had to be trimmed to give it structure.

Game Changer was originally more than 5 hours

In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Shankar said, “I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer. I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came down to more than five Hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture.” Watch the video below.

Ram Charan decided to be a part of Game Changer before RRR release

Talking about Ram Charan signing the film, the director earlier told IANS, “Ram Charan's decision to do this film was made even before the release of ‘RRR’. Producer Dil Raju felt that it would be good if Ram Charan was in this. It seemed appropriate to me too. Some of my stories are universal themes that can be applied to any hero, so they would be perfect for a big hero. There was a good journey with him in this film”.

Speaking about Ram Charan's acting prowess, Shankar stated, "When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully”.

About Game Changer

Ram Charan reportedly essays the role of an IAS officer in the film who goes all out to cleanse the corrupt political system, something which is in line with the penchant for the vigilante theme of S. Shankar in most of his movies. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography. It was released on January 10.