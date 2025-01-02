Going by the trailer of Game Changer, Ram Charan can be seen in a dual role - father and son. He plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister

Ram Charan in Game Changer trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer for finally unveiled on Thursday in Telugu.

The much-awaited trailer for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer for finally unveiled on Thursday in Telugu. It was revealed in a grand event held in Hyderabad which was also attended by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. They have previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film is directed by Shankar, who is known for Kadhalan, Nayak: The Real Hero, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, and Enthiran to name a few.

Game Changer shows Ram Charan in a dual role

Going by the trailer, Ram Charan can be seen in a dual role - father and son. He plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister. He goes all out to cleanse the corrupt political system. The video shows SJ Suryah as a corrupt Chief Minister who looks down upon Ram Charan. It is also shown that he attacks the latter causing him immense trauma. But the game changes (as per the title) when their places are switched. Watch the video below.

Game Changer also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala. The Hindi trailer will be launched on January 4.

Shankar on Ram Charan’s acting prowess

Shankar told IANS, "When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully”.

Ram Charan's fan threatens suicide over trailer delay

In a recent turn of events, a fan wrote a letter to the makers of Game Changer demanding the release of the full trailer by New Year’s, or else he would take his own life. In the letter, he wrote, “If you do not release a teaser or update by the end of this month or fail to share the trailer by New Year’s occasion, I regret to inform you that I will be forced to take drastic measures, including ending my life.”

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

The film is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.