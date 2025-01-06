The Game Changer event was filled with memorable moments, starting with Ram Charan's grand entry, which was met with thunderous applause and chants from an excited crowd.

Ram Charan Pic/AFP

Nearly a month after the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede that killed one woman and led to Allu Arjun’s arrest, two fans of Ram Charan died a tragic death while returning from Game Changer event in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The event was also attended by the Chief Minister and Ram’s uncle Pawan Kalyan. Producer Dil Raju has promised an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families.

Two Ram Charan fans die after attending Game Changer event

According to reports, Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan from Gaigolupadu in Kakinda breathed their last on Saturday night after attending the event. After spending time at the event with their friends, they were struck by an oncoming van from the opposite direction. The two, who were riding a bike, were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Dil Raju donates Rs 10 lakh to bereaved families

The production house behind Game Changer, Sri Venkateswara Creations took to X and wrote, “Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time.”

Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals Aarava Manikanta & Thokaada Charan who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this… — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 6, 2025

Dil Raju while interacting with the media stated, “It’s unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments; it’s painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them ₹5 lakh each. My condolences to the families.”

Talking about the film is an intense political drama that delves into themes of power, leadership, and transformation. It features a stellar cast, including Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and Rajeev Kanakala. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is slated to release on January 10.