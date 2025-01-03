S Shankar and Ram Charan have reportedly slashed their fees for their upcoming release Game Changer

Ram Charan

Listen to this article Despite reducing his fees for 'Game Changer', Ram Charan earns more than most Bollywood stars x 00:00

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his pan-India film 'Game Changer' directed by S Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The film will hit the theatres on January 10 in time for the Sankranthi festivities across the country. Reportedly, Ram and S Shankar agreed to a significant pay cut due to the movie's delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan and S Shankar's fee

As per reports in Great Andhra, Ram Charan took a salary of Rs 65 crore for the film. This is a reduced amount for an actor who achieved global fame with the release of RRR. Despite the pay cut, Ram Charan is still earning more than most Bollywood celebrities in his age group. After recent successes, Kartik Aaryan has upped his price to Rs 40, while Ranveer Singh is reportedly charging anywhere between Rs 40- 60 cr for each project. KGF star Yash is charging Rs 50 cr to play the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Meanwhile, S Shankar has charged Rs 35 crore for the film after slashing his regular fees. It is being said that the decision was made following repeated delays caused in the production of the film.

Game Changer trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer for finally unveiled on Thursday in Telugu. It was revealed in a grand event held in Hyderabad which was also attended by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Going by the trailer, Ram Charan can be seen in a dual role - father and son. He plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister. He goes all out to cleanse the corrupt political system. The video shows SJ Suryah as a corrupt Chief Minister who looks down upon Ram Charan. It is also shown that he attacks the latter causing him immense trauma. But the game changes (as per the title) when their places are switched. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Game Changer also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala. The Hindi trailer will be launched on January 4.