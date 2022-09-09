Disha Patani announces her next with Suriya directed by Siruthai Siva

The film which is tentatively titled Suriya 42 is a period action film directed by Siruthai Siva
Disha Patani seems to be unstoppable this year! After 'Ek Villain Returns", the actress is all set to stun her fans with her dazzling presence as lead in 'Suriya 42', an upcoming periodic action film.
Disha has explored a different look in every film that she appears in. After the actress went on to dig deep into a negative character in her last release 'Ek Villain Returns', she will be seen portraying a lead role in her upcoming untitled south film with the national award-winning actor Suriya. As the leading lady never misses to impress her fans with her presence in her films, it would be exciting to see what the actress has to offer this time in periodic action films made under the direction of Siruthai Siva.
While sharing her excitement about her lead role in the film, Disha said, “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience."
While Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in 'Suriya 42', the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.
