National-award winning editor praises Mahesh Babu's 'Maharishi'

National Award winning editor, K L Praveen, who is rated highly in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has now called actor Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Maharishi’, which released in the year 2019, a “cinematic masterpiece”.

Taking to his instagram timeline, Praveen, who was also the editor of the film, wrote, “Maharshi – A Journey of Success & Social Change. A film that beautifully blends ambition, friendship, and responsibility, ‘Maharshi’ is a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with every heart.”

A film that beautifully blends ambition, friendship, and responsibility, Maharshi is a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with every heart. From high-stakes corporate drama to rural empowerment, every frame was crafted to… pic.twitter.com/Cx0zkFzB7E — Editor PraveenKl (@Cinemainmygenes) February 18, 2025

The editing ace also went on to add, “From high-stakes corporate drama to rural empowerment, every frame was crafted to keep the narrative gripping and emotionally engaging. Editing this film was all about enhancing its depth and making its impact stronger.”

He then went on to ask his followers on which moment from the film inspired them the most.

Maharishi, which was directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featured Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead. The film, which was a commercial success, emerged a blockbuster, making a worldwide gross of over Rs 200 crores. In fact, the film went on to become the third highest grossing film in the year 2019.

The film also won two National Awards – one for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and one for Best Choreography.

The story of the film, which was jointly written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Solomon, had lyrics by Shreemani. The action sequences in the film were choreographed by Ram-Lakshman and music for the film was scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

Cinematography for the film was by KU Mohanan. Three production houses – namely Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and PVP Cinema jointly produced the film.

