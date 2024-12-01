The shoot of L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj has been wrapped up. The final shot for the film took place at the Malampuzha reservoir. Mohanlal plays the lead in the film

Empuraan poster

Listen to this article Empuraan: Prithviraj's much-anticipated directorial starring Mohanlal wrapped up, covers 8 states and 4 countries x 00:00

Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial 'Empuraan', the sequel to the hit 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer has wrapped filming. The film has been under production for 4 months and has been shot across eight Indian states and four countries. The final shot was done at the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir as revealed by the filmmaker.

Prithviraj took to his social media handle to announce the wrap up the film. He wrote, "At 5:35 am today, by the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir, we canned the final shot of #L2E #EMPURAAN See you in theatres in 117 days!"

Mohanlal who headlines the film will be returning in a power-packed role for the sequel. Wrapping up the film, he took to social media and wrote, "That’s a wrap for L2: Empuraan! What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to Murali Gopy for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film. A heartfelt thank you to Antony Perumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr.Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support.

"None of this would have been possible without the dedicated cast and crew, who bring this story to life. L2: Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I’ll always treasure. To our amazing audience, your love and support inspire us every step of the way. Stay tuned—there’s so much more to come!" he added.

About Lucifer

Lucifer (2019), which marked Sukumaran’s directorial debut, had leading man Mohanlal play the dual roles of politician Stephen Nedumpally and international gangster Abraam Khureshi. With it becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, the stakes are naturally higher for the second part. Sukumaran kicked off the project in north India last October.

While the actor-director Prithviraj had a cameo in Lucifer, his role will be fleshed out in the next installment. A source informed Mid-day a while ago that Empuraan won’t be a sequel in the true sense. “It won’t pick up where Lucifer ended. Instead, Empuraan will focus on what happened before, how the primary characters crossed paths with one another and got to the point where the events of Lucifer happened. Additionally, it will show the protagonist’s journey ahead, including how Prithviraj’s mercenary character becomes significant in his life.” Sukumaran is evidently mounting his third directorial venture on a big canvas. The action thriller will be not only shot across six countries, but also released as a multi-lingual in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.