While the grandeur of Pushpa 2 speaks volumes about their devotion to creating this cinematic masterpiece, it is the intricate detailing they incorporated that makes it even more special

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Explained: 5 small details you might have missed in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Almost the entire nation has watched Pushpa 2: The Rule by now. It is that one film that has arrived as a true festival, setting examples of success like never before. From the humongous craze and recall value of the franchise to its box office dominance—crossing ₹800 crore in India and ₹1,800 crore worldwide—the film has emerged as the biggest blockbuster.

But what makes this film truly worth celebrating and deserving of this success is the vision and dedication of director Sukumar and Icon Star Allu Arjun. While the grandeur of the film speaks volumes about their devotion to creating this cinematic masterpiece, it is the intricate detailing they incorporated that makes it even more special.

However, it is quite difficult for anyone to notice the small details that Sukumar and Allu Arjun carefully integrated in just one watch. But upon multiple viewings, one can truly appreciate how meticulously they played with the tiniest elements in the film.

1. The Double Meaning Behind Fahadh Faasil’s Character’s Name

We all know that Pushpa is referred to as both fire and flower. But there is a hidden double meaning in Fahadh Faasil’s character name. He plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Bhanwar can mean typhoon or bumblebee (Bhawaaa), which perfectly reflects his love-hate relationship with Pushpa. When Pushpa is fire, Bhanwar is typhoon. When Pushpa is flower, Bhanwar is bumblebee.

2. The Deeper Meaning Behind Pushpa’s Niece’s Name

Pushpa’s niece is named Kaaveri in the film. Interestingly, Kaveri is also the name of the river that has been a point of conflict between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This subtle reference adds another layer of depth to the film’s storytelling.

3. One time Allu Arjun's shoulder was not elevated

It is established that Pushpa’s shoulder is positioned differently due to a shock he experienced in childhood. However, in Pushpa 2, there is an entire sequence where Allu Arjun’s shoulder appears normal—during the Peelings song. This is because the song is part of a dream sequence, and in his imagination, he sees himself with a normal shoulder. In contrast, in all other songs and real-world sequences, his shoulder retains its distinct positioning.

4. Pushpa Treating Srivalli as a Goddess

In one scene, when Pushpa speaks about how the CM disrespected his wife, he subtly touches his ears as a gesture of respect for Srivalli, disguising it as wiping sweat with a handkerchief. This is significant because he was sitting in a well-ventilated room with a fan before this sequence, so he should not be sweating. Additionally, he never repeats this gesture elsewhere in the movie, indicating that it was a purposeful act of reverence.

5. The only time Pushpa cries

While his struggle of not being accepted by his family and lacking a family name was hinted at in the first film, it is much more pronounced in Pushpa 2. Notably, throughout both films, Pushpa is seen crying only once—when he is finally accepted by his family. This moment highlights his deepest emotional conflict and adds significant weight to his character arc.

Hearing all of this for the first time? That’s how brilliantly Sukumar has framed different characters and interwoven meaningful elements throughout the film. This also solidify Sukumar as a worth to be called as the biggest director on Indian cinema.