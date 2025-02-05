Pooja Hegde referred to her film 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' as Tamil cinema. The film that also starred Allu Arjun is a Telugu language film

Actress Pooja Hegde has left fans of Allu Arjun and Telugu cinema disappointment with her recent remark on the film 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo'. The actress who starred in the film alongside the Pushpa actor called it a Tamil film which talkig to the media. She was highlighting that it is not a pan-India film but called it a Tamil film instead of Telugu.

Released in 2020, 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' was widely loved by the audience and was a massive hit at the box office. The film was loved and enjoyed by people outside Telugu speaking states as well. During a recent media interaction, while talking about the hit film, Pooja said, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is actually a Tamil film, it was not a pan-India film. But, people watched it in Hindi. So, if the work is good, it will reach people," she said talking to ANI.

Soon after the video made its way to social media, fans expressed their disappointment and frustration at Pooja terming the film Tamil.

A user wrote, “#hegdepooja What A Shame & Disgusting Even Your A Main Lead in #Alavaikunthapurramulo Telugu Film You are saying it As a Tamil Film." Another X user posted, “. @hegdepooja Ala Vaikuntapuramlo Tamil movie ah When did it become? U don’t even remember the language of the movie u worked for? #poojahegde," one of the users wrote.

A user wrote angrily, "Just to tend to north audience all films are being assigned as tamil films'"'

About Pooja Hegde's film journey

Pooja started her acting journey in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi directed by Mysskin. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro'. Ever since then she has worked with big names such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in “Deva” starring Shahid Kapoor.

Asked with a filmography filled with great directors and co-stars, does she feel she has made it?

Pooja told IANS, “I mean, I've made it far, quite far, but a long way to go in my mind. I don't think I want to put that pressure in my mind of making it or not. But yes, I have been here and still standing going strong.”

The 34-year-old actress said that she never thought she would be an actress.“So, for someone like me coming from a non-filmy family, I never thought that I would be an actor. And I didn't even think that this was a possibility that I could be an actor. Like because I come from a very academically driven family. You know, my parents have both done law and they've done the MBA.

“My mom has done her master's in law. My brother's an orthopedic surgeon.”

Pooja says she is happy to be in the world of cinema. “So in this family to be born and eventually pursue acting, when I even used to watch films, I never thought I could be that person or that girl. But I'm just so happy to be here doing what I love doing. And I have a long way to go.”

She added,“I have so many roles that I haven't played. There are so many filmmakers I want to work with. So just continuing for the love of cinema.”