On the sets of Vettaiyan! Fahadh Faasil poses with Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

Fahadh Faasil with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

The makers of the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan' starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan dropped a special picture to celebrate Fahadh Faasil's birthday.


Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.



"Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan (sic)," read the post.


Fans were quick to flood the comment section.

One user wrote, "Wat a Frame (sic)."

Another commented, "Happy Birthday FaFa (sic)."

"Three Dragons," read another comment.

Earlier, Lyca Productions dropped the first-look picture of Fahadh from Vettaiyan with a caption that read, "Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success (sic)."

'Vettaiyan', which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. 

