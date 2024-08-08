Fahadh Faasil is one of the highest paid actors in Malayalam cinema and is considered among the finest talents in India. However, despite being from a film family he had a rocky start in the industry

Fahadh Faasil who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry is a pan Indian star today. With his body of work, the actor has had a significant contribution in drawing attention towards he Malayalam film industry. From 'Bangalore Days', 'Maheshinte Pratikaram', 'North 24 Kaatham', 'Trance', 'Kumbalangi Nights' to the recently released hit film 'Aavesham, the actor has become a sensation across the country. It would not be wrong to term him as one of the finest actors of the current generation in India. On his birthday today, we revisit the beginning of his journey in the industry.

But did you know that Fahadh Faasil's first full fledged film was a commercial disaster? He was launched at the age of 20 by his father, noted filmmaker Faazil. Fahadh's father is man the most respected and valued directors of the Malayalam film industry. He has made hit Malayalam films like 'Manichitrathazhu', 'Harikrishnans', 'Aniyathipraavu', among many more. However, his film 'Kaiyethum Doorath' (2002) was a major critical and commercial failure. Fahadh later defended his father, stating "don't blame my father for my failure because it was my mistake and I came into acting without any preparation of my own".

Post the failure of the film, Fahadh took a break and headed the United States of America to pursue higher education.

Fahadh returned to Kerala after completing his education and resumed acting. His first film after his returned was 'Kerala Cafe' (2009). Later he proved his mettle as an actor with films like 'Pramani', 'Chaapa Kurish', 'Akam', '22 Female Kottayam', 'Diamond Necklace'.

It was however, in the year 2013, that more and more people started to take note of the actor in him and his potential. He featured in Rajeev Ravi's directorial debut 'Annayum Rasoolum' in 2013 which is a commercial success and also a cricitical success. He also starred in Lijo Jose Pellisery's film 'Amen' in the same year. He was also seen in V. K. Prakash's 'Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla', 'Salam Bappu's directorial debut 'Red Wine', debutant Anil Radhakrishnan Menon's 'North 24 Kaatham'' and Sathyan Anthikad's 'Oru Indian Pranayakatha'. He won Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in North 24 Kaatham.

In 2014, success streak followed him as he was seen in the big budget movie 'Iyobinte Pusthakam', which he himself produced. He also played a pivotal role in the multi-starrer 'Bangalore Days' which today is among the most recommended Malayalam films for new audience who are not native speakers of the language.

Fahadh was last seen in the super hit film 'Aavesham' which he also co-produced with his actress wife Nazriya Fahadh. Earlier, this year, his production 'Premalu' was also declared a blockbuster and became a hit in all of South India.