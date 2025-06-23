Breaking News
Fans line up in Mysore as Rajinikanth arrives in the city for Jailer 2 shoot

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Rajinikanth was overwhelmed to see a large number of people gathered to greet him. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor can be seen smiling and waving to fans from the sunroof of his car

Fans line up in Mysore as Rajinikanth arrives in the city for Jailer 2 shoot

Rajinikanth

Fans line up in Mysore as Rajinikanth arrives in the city for Jailer 2 shoot
Rajinikanth is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in the country. The actor is currently in Mysore to shoot for his upcoming film Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shoot is underway in Bilikere, Mysore. When the locals got wind of the superstar’s presence, they soon gathered at the shooting location, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Rajinikanth arrives in Mysore


Rajinikanth was overwhelmed to see a large number of people gathered to greet him. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor can be seen smiling and waving to fans from the sunroof of his car. As fans began to follow his vehicle, Rajinikanth gestured to them to maintain a safe distance to avoid injuries. The video also shows police officers and Rajinikanth’s security team trying to manage the crowd as a large convoy of vehicles carrying the film’s team, including Rajinikanth passes by.


Jailer 2 shoot till end of December 

Superstar Rajinikanth has said that work on his eagerly awaited film, 'Jailer 2', being directed by Nelson, is likely to go on until December this year. 

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport on Thursday, Rajinikanth said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

More about Jailer 2

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures announced the commencement of shooting for Jailer 2 on March 10 this year. Filming began in Chennai, and now continues in Mysore. Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam icon Mohanlal are also expected to be part of the sequel, although the makers have yet to confirm their participation.

Upon its theatrical release on August 10, 2023, Jailer received widespread acclaim from critics, who praised its exceptional screenwriting, dynamic direction, powerful performances, well-defined character arcs, and gripping background score. The film quickly became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023, both domestically and internationally.

Jailer follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer who stands up to a dangerous smuggling gang to protect his family.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets a release date

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's film Coolie has finally locked in a release date. The makers have announced that the film will hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

