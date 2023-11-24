Breaking News
'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha Krishnan for his 'derogatory' and 'vile' remark

Updated on: 24 November,2023 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing backlash for his alleged misogynistic remarks against his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan, apologised to the actress on Friday

Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing backlash for his alleged misogynistic remarks against his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan, apologised to the actress on Friday. The industry has banned together to support Trisha Krishnan in the light of the 'disgusting' and 'viile' comments made by Mansoor Ali Khan.


This comes after the actor addressed a crowd during a press conference and said Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Khan said, "I didn't mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene, is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn't say anything wrong. I respect all actresses."


Now, Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, forgive me. Let God bless me by having me at your wedding."


The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued summons to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station. The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor. After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time, claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection. The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he is purportedly heard saying that he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars such as Khushboo and Roja.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done rape scenes in a number of movies, and it's not new for me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," Khan purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have pivotal roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X to post, "A recent video has come to my attention where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also hit out at the actor over his comments, posting on X, "Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues when this man speaks with such a sexist, disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society."

(With inputs from ANI)

Trisha Krishnan Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

