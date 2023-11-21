Mansoor Ali Khan took a press conference where he spoke about his remark against Trisha. However, he said that he would not apologise

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been criticised for his remarks on Leo co-star Trisha. On Tuesday, after the matter blew up, he held a press conference where he said that he would not apologise as he didn't "say anything wrong".

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Khan said, "I didn't mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn't say anything wrong. I respect all actresses."

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo'. Both didn't share screen space, they portrayed prominent roles in the film. In an recent interview talking about Trisha he said he had hoped for a rape scene just like in his previous films. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," Khan had said

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Later, the issue was taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar. "As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society," Sundar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Mansoor reacting to NCW's condemnation said, "Did NCW react when Anitha committed suicide against NEET?. Did NCW visit Manipur?. I don't want to speak more than on this".

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam on Sunday strongly condemned Mansoor for his crass and sexist comments against Trisha and demanded a public apology from him.

To this Mansoor said, "Whatever they did is wrong. They should withdraw their statement within four hours. As a routine, they should give an explanation letter to me asking for an explanation. They should give an explanation or else I could file a defamation suit also. I am not criticising the Association but this reply is for them. They should follow the formality".

(with inputs from ANI)