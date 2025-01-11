Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer released in theatres on January 10. The makers

Still from Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's latest film 'Game Changer' hit the screens on January 10, marking the first big release of the year. The film directed by S Shankar was released worldwide and sees Ram playing a dual role. The film had a brilliant opening collection over Rs 50 cr across languages. The film directed by Shankar marks Ram Charan’s first solo release in five years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update on the collection of the Hindi version of the Ram Charan-starrer. The film managed to collect Rs 8.64 cr on day 1.

Sharing the update Adarsh wrote on X, "#GameChanger exceeds all *pre-release* industry expectations and predictions, delivers a strong total on Day 1... Biz received a boost from spot bookings / walk-in audiences, turning the tide and surpassing early estimates.

#GameChanger must see significant growth in mass pockets to solidify its position for a long run... Sustained support from mass circuits and heartland audiences will be crucial in the days ahead.

The Saturday - Sunday numbers will be pivotal in determining the trends after a healthy start."

Game Changer box office breakdown

The film collected nett Rs 51.25 crore in India on its opening day. This is much higher than the actor's last solo release 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama ' in 2019. The film had collected Rs 34 crore. Game Changer made Rs 42 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.1 crore in Tamil, Additionally, it has collected Rs 10 lakh in Kannada and Rs 3 lakh in Malayalam. Game Changer has achieved an impressive occupancy rate, with 51.32% occupancy for morning shows, 39.33% for afternoon shows, and 50.53% for evening shows of the Telugu version. The afternoon shows of the 4DX version of Hindi had an impressive 82% occupancy.

The makers of Game Changer have claimed that the film has grossed Rs 186 crore worldwide on day 1.

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is about the intense clash between a principled IAS officer and a corrupt politician. Ram Charan shines with a standout dual performance as the righteous IAS officer Ram Nandan and a dedicated social reformer Appanna.

Director Shankar makes a victorious comeback, presenting a visually captivating political drama. His grand vision is backed by producers Dil Raju and Sirish, who have mounted the film on a lavish scale under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

The stellar cast of Game Changer, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Jayaram delivered impressive performances.