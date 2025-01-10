Game Changer will remind you of director Shankar's own film Mudhalvan, remade in Hindi as Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. Watch it for Ram Charan's smooth action and dance moves

Game Changer review (Hindi version)

Director: Shankar

Cast: Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Kiara Advani

Runtime: 2 hours 45 mins

Game Changer is the first Telugu film of Tamil filmmaker Shankar, who has delivered several blockbusters like Kadhalan (1994), Indian (1996) and Anniyan (2005). He remade his film Mudhalvan (1999) in Hindi as Nayak, the Anil Kapoor starrer that was a box office flop but garnered a lot of love from the audience due to repeated telecasts. Game Changer will remind you of Nayak (most of us have watched it I’m sure). It follows the same pattern as most of Shankar’s films – a common man trying to fight against a corrupt politician in power.

What's Game Changer about?

Ram Charan plays an IPS-turned-IAS officer Ram Nandan, who is a district collector in the first half of the film and becomes the chief electoral officer in the second, responsible for elections conducted in the state. Ram Charan’s nemesis is a corrupt wannabe chief minister Bobbili Mopidevi (SJ Suryah). Mopidevi’s adoptive father Bobbili Sathyamurthy (Srikanth) has a history with Ram Nandan’s real parents, which the latter discovers much later in the film.

In the first half, Ram is motivated by his own morality and righteousness to fight against corruption, but the game becomes personal in the second half. While the first half establishes Ram’s character and gives us a glimpse into his angry past, which is linked to his love story as well, the second half focuses on his attempts at out-witting the vile Mopidevi who can go to any length to grab the chief minister’s chair.

Where is Kiara Advani?

Game Changer has lots of dramatic, action, emotional scenes, but the plot is predictable and riddled with loopholes. The director forgets to justify Ram’s anger issues in the first half. The explanation as to how Ram got adopted after the death of his real father is also missing.

Another person who goes missing for most of the second half is the film’s heroine, Kiara Advani. When the narrative gets too serious, she is brought in for a song. She is barely seen in the climax, either. Beats me why one of the top Bollywood actresses would sign up for such a role.

Should you watch Game Changer?

Game Changer is the sum of numerous ‘wow moments’, to borrow from reality TV language. The songs, not relevant to the plot, are well-shot with special effects, grand sets and Thaman S’s music to keep you hooked. Some of the top choreographers of India, including Prabhudeva and Ganesh Acharya have been roped in for the songs, which give Ram Charan ample scope to show off his moves and swag. A move in the song ‘Dhop’ will remind you of Prabhudeva’s own iconic ‘Mukkala Mukkabla’ from Kadhalan.

The film, as a whole, is a celebration of Ram Charan’s charisma as a hero, and the ‘global star’ does justice to every scene, however exaggerated and ludicrous it may be. Drones carrying EVM machines, JVCs literally scooping out attackers – many such scenes will attract claps and whistles from Ram Charan fans. The filmmaker has played to the gallery and utilised Ram Charan's star appeal very well.

Watch the film for Ram Charan and SJ Suryah’s performances – their face off is worth a watch. Tamil actress Anjali, who plays Parvathy, deserves a special mention for leaving a mark with a small but remarkable role.