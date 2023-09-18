Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and RRR fame Ram Charan bring lord Ganesha home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Varun Tej bring Ganpati Bappa home

Pic/Instagram

Allu Arjun, the versatile actor renowned for his dynamic performances on the silver screen, is equally known for his exuberance in celebrating festivals. This Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘Pushpa’ star once again proved that his festive spirit knows no bounds as he, along with his family, welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home with open arms, sharing the joy of the festival with his ardent fans.

The actor took to his social media to extend his warm wishes to his ardent fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. What caught the attention of his followers was the delightful picture he shared—a glimpse of the beloved Ganesha idol adorning his home. The idol was a sight to behold, beautifully adorned with vibrant decorations and radiant lighting, reflecting the festive fervour that Allu Arjun brings to every celebration.

Joining Allu Arjun in the festive spirit is his dearest family members who look equally excited to bring their beloved Ganpati bappa home. In Allu Arjun’s social media post, he is seen posing along with his wife Neha in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit.

Apart from Allu Arjun south superstar Ram Charan also brought the dearest Ganpati Bappa to his house. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his Ganpati celebration with the entire family. The actor while posting the stunning photograph wrote, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone! This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little 'clean kara' Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year!!”

Actor Varun Tej and his fiance Lavanya Tripathi along with their family also celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

As the actors continue to shine in the world of cinema, their dedication to celebrating festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi showcases a different facet of their personality—one that resonates with the joy of spreading love, unity, and tradition.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ scheduled to release on 15th August 2024. On the other hand, Ram Charan was recently seen in RRR. The film has earned several national awards